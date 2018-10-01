The Villain  v/s The Terrorist at box office on October 18 

By Express News Service

With PC Shekar’s upcoming film The Terrorist, starring Ragini Dwivedi having got a U/A certificate, the makers are now planning to release the film on October 18. Incidentally, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep-starrer The Villain, directed by Prem will also hit the screens on the same date.

The Terrorist was inspired by real events on terrorism and its after affects on families. The film distributed by Jayanna Combines has music by S Pradeep Varma and cinematography by Murali Krish.