Twist to Madhagaja’s title

Even as Sriimurali is shooting for Bharaate, his next film directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Umapathy, has been creating a buzz ever since the project got announced last week. The film’s title Madhagaja has been causing much confusion because of copyright issues.

Now, it appears that the director will have let go of the original name. Even as he is trying to convince the producer G Ramamurthy, who has a copyright on the title, Mahesh has come up with a smart solution. If nothing works, he plans to call it either Sriimurali Madhagaja or Veera Madhagaja.

Apparently, Ramamurthy is planning to associate with Darshan in a film that bears the same title. And he is said to have begun prep work on the same. This came to light only after the makers of Sriimurali’s film made an official announcement.

Mahesh’s script is ready, and in all likelihood it will roll sometime in January. Meanwhile, he plans to come out with the actor’s first look on December 17, which is Sriimurali’s birthday. On the same day, he will officially reveal the film’s title.