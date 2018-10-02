Home Entertainment Kannada

Ashika Ranganath lead heroine of  Ranga Mandira

In fact, this film will mark the comeback of director Shahuraj, who, after eight years is helming a project. With the casting in place, the team now plans to complete the shoot by October end.

By Express News Service

Shahuraj Shinde’s upcoming directorial Ranga Mandira is rolling currently with producer-turned actor Ashu Bedra, Praveen of Churi Katte fame, and Anupama Gowda and Sruthi Prakash. The maker’s have also finalised their lead heroine­ — Ashika Ranganath.  The Rambo 2 actor, who was taking time to chose her next, is said to have come on board for this project. She will be joining the sets in the coming schedule. 

In fact, this film will mark the comeback of director Shahuraj, who, after eight years is helming a project. With the casting in place, the team now plans to complete the shoot by October end. With Jassie Gift scoring the music, the film also has Rangayana Raghu, Telugu actor Suman, Achyuth Kumar as part of 
the cast.

