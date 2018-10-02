‘I was able to relate to the confusion of a college student in Naduve Antaravirali ’

By Express News Service

Twenty-two-year-old Prakhyath Paramesh, who has been cast in Naduve Antharavirali quite by chance is counting the days to his debut film’s release. For the final-year engineering student, who has been juggling between studies and shooting, Naduve Antharavirali, he hopes will give him a foothold into the industry. In Raveen Kumaara’s directorial, in which he is paired opposite Aishani Shetty, Prakhyath is looking for support from his college.

“I have spread the word, and everyone is curious to see me on screen,” says Prakhyath, adding,”When I told my lecturers about the film I was offered, all they told me was ‘Keep a balance between studies and films’.

Stage plays have helped Prakhyath learn the nuances of art. “I never expected to enter films so early in life. But when director Manju Mandayva spotted me, and referred me to the film’s crew for the role of a student, I couldn’t say ‘no’,” he says, adding, “In fact, since I’m acting a character who is my age, I understood the issues the character faces. The film explores the mindset of students.

Since I am also of that age where there is confusion when it comes decision making, I was able to relate to the character.” The new talent has fallen in love with the camera, but wants to wait to hear what the audience say after his first release. “After the release, I will be train in dance, and be regular at the gym,” says Prakhyath.