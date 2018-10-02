Home Entertainment Kannada

Madakari nayaka’s character, the inspiration again

As many as three Kannada directors are working on a historical subject based onMadakari Nayaka - a  warrior from Chitradurga.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

As many as three Kannada directors are working on a historical subject based onMadakari Nayaka - a  warrior from Chitradurga.  Recently, the production house of Rockline Venkatesh announced a film on Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, for which Darshan was brought on board. Based on BL Venu’s, the film is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu.

There are reports of Hamsalekha helming another film for Dingri Nagaraj’s son Rajavardhan,   which is again based on one of the novels written by Venu. Sudeep is the latest to join the bandwagon. Our sources tells us that he is working on a 100-crore project, which is likely to be made in two or three languages. The actor’s wife Priya Radhakrishnan may  step in as producer.

Apparently, when Sudeep’s commercial film titled Veera Madakari released in 2009 , the Swamiji of the Valmiki Trust requested him to make a film on the Chitradurga palegara. And here he is now working on Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.

Our source tells us, “A film on Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka has been in the offing for a long time. The head of Valmiki foundation has been in discussions with the actor for the last couple of years on this.”
City Express found out that film is not yet on floors, and that script writing is under way. “There’s a lot of homework that goes into the making of a film with a subject like this.

This, especially considering the budget and plan to make it in 2 to 3 languages. So, Sudeep is taking no chances, and he wants everything to go right with this project, and is ready to wait.  However, there are different books written on Madakari Nayaka it is still to be ascertained which one the film will finally be based on,” our source adds. Apparently, Swamiji from the Valmiki mutt himself is penning the lines for the film.

This apart director TS Nagabharana has also narrated his version ofthe historical soldier. “Director Gurudatha Ganiga who made his directorial debut with Ambi Ning Vayassaytho and Sudeep’s cousin, Sanchith has also got involved in the project. The team is also said to be in  constant discussion with art director Shivakumar,” our source tells us. 

Currently awaiting the release of The Villain, and the completion of Pailwaan, this big-budget film is likely to go on floors sometime next year.    In addition, Kiccha is also working on a Telugu project Sye Raa, and a Hollywood film. “It might happen after he  is done with Surappa Babu’s film Kotigobba 3.  It might even start after he finishes another 2 to 3 commercial films. However, the ground work for
the film is already on,” our source says.

