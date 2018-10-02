Shivarajkumar reaches out to fans with request

By Express News Service

Ahead of his big-ticket film’s release, Shivarajkumar has requested his fans block their dates to watch The Villain. He has also requested that any sort of ruckus at any theatre during its release. This has come at a time when a number of people have expressed their displeasure over his portrayal in the film’s teaser. Shivanna has warned his fans that if they create a nuisance, he will not step into theatres. “There is a lot of hype surrounding the film.

The number of scenes doesn’t determine an actor’s characterisation. I request all the fans to watch The Villain as cinema and nothing else,” says Shivarajkumar on the sidelines of the pre-teaser release. The actor also hinted that the film is made with a 35-crore budget. “Prem has treated both the characters well, and one will understand when they watch the film.”

Advance booking from October 11

The film featuring Amy Jackson in the female lead, is slated to get a mega release on

October 18. While The Villain will release in three main theatres on KG Road, advance

booking will be open from October 11.