Team Pogaru gifts grand teaser to Dhruva Sarja

As Dhruva Sarja’s birthday approaches on October 6, the makers of Pogaru,directed by Nanda Kishore, are planning a grand teaser to celebrate the occasion.

Published: 03rd October 2018 10:10 PM

A leaked picture from Pogaru sets shooting for the teaser

As Dhruva Sarja’s birthday approaches on October 6, the makers of Pogaru,directed by Nanda Kishore, are planning a grand teaser to celebrate the occasion. And this comes at a whopping cost of ` 10 lakh for which they are bringing in 150 junior artistes. The team has roped in cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda for the shoot and will have 50 fighters.

The teaser will have rapper, singer and music director Chandan Shetty scoring a special theme song for Pogaru. “There’s a lot of work going into bringing out the first look of the Dhruva Sarja,” says the director, who adds that the teaser will be out on the actor’s birthday.

Story written by Arjun Sarja, Pogaru produced by Gangadhar has brought in Arjun Janya and Satya Hegde as technicians. They are yet to finalise the heroine and the cast. The film will resume its next 
schedule sometime in October. 

