What’s team KGF doing in B-Town?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yash, along with team of KGF, were spotted in Mumbai on October 1 which has given rise to much speculation. The actor along with producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashant Neel and executive producer Karthik Gowda were seen with well-known Bollywood distributor, Anil Thadani.

On Twitter, Karthik’s said: “At Mumbai Yesterday. Something brewing. (sic),” Sharing photographs captured by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, he adds, “Kannada superstarKannada superstar #yash snapped with distributor and producer #anilthadani @viralbhayani.(sic)”

Though little is known about the meeting with distributor Anil Thadani, City Express has learnt was that actor-producer, Farhan Akhtar met the KGF team.

But what is yet to be ascertained is whether Farhan watched the film, and his thoughts on them. Our sources tell us that the team is waiting for a confirmation before breaking the news.

On October 14, the teaser of KGF will be released, while the film will be out on November 16.

The period drama set in the early 80s will release in five languages, which is the first time a Kannada film is seeing a five-language release. In KGF, Bhuvan Gowda will be handling the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur will compose the music. While model-turned-actor Srinidhi Shetty will make her debut, Yash will play the role of Rocky in the film.