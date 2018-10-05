Ayogya sequel in the making 

By Express News Service

After running for 50 days to a packed audience in 136 theatres across Karnataka, Mahesh Kumar's directorial debut Ayogya might have part 2 to it. The director has announced a sequel to the film, the script of which he says is ready. The sequel will include the same team as and when it happens.

"A sequel will certainly go on floors, but it might be either after I complete a project with Sriimurali, which is produced by Umapathy. The script is ready, and is a village-based subject. It now depends on how and when the whole team can come together and make it happen," says Mahesh.

Meanwhile, the director is hoping that the first part which starred Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, will complete a 100-day run, in celebration of which the makers are planning a grand celebration in Mandya. This will be held on the 75th day after the film's release.The film produced by T R Chandrashekar. under Crystal Park Cinemas featured Ravishankar in a prominent role.