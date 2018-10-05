Home Entertainment Kannada

Ayogya sequel in the making 

After running for 50 days to a packed audience in 136 theatres across Karnataka, Mahesh Kumar's directorial debut Ayogya might have part 2 to it.

Published: 05th October 2018 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

T R Chandrashekar, Rachita Ram, Sathish Ninasam and Mahesh Kumar

By Express News Service

After running for 50 days to a packed audience in 136 theatres across Karnataka, Mahesh Kumar's directorial debut Ayogya might have part 2 to it. The director has announced a sequel to the film, the script of which he  says is ready. The sequel will include the same team as and when it happens. 

 "A sequel will certainly go on floors, but it might be either after I complete a project with Sriimurali, which is produced by Umapathy. The script is ready, and is a village-based subject. It now depends on how and when the whole team can come together and make it happen," says Mahesh.

Meanwhile, the director is hoping that the first part which starred Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, will complete a 100-day run, in celebration of which the makers are planning a grand celebration in Mandya. This will be held on the 75th day after the film's release.The film produced by T R Chandrashekar.  under Crystal Park Cinemas featured Ravishankar in a prominent role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices