D/o Parvathamma's teaser launch today

By Express News Service

Hariprriya-starrer D/o Parvathamma, which is currently in the post-production stage will release the first look teaser today. The 25th film of Hariprriya also features Sumalatha in the role of a mother. "The teaser will introduce Vaidehi, an investigative officer played by Hariprriya, and Parvathamma who plays her mother," says debutant director Shankar.

The film produced by Shashidhar KM has Mithun Mukundan scoring the music, and Arul K Somasundaran as DOP. The team is looking for an apt release date, beforewhich they will send their film to the once censor board.