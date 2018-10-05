Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem upset with The Villain  heroine Amy Jackson

The countdown for Prem’s upcoming film The Villain has begun. Starring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in lead roles, the film is slated for a mega release on October 18.

Published: 05th October 2018 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prem and Amy Jackson

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The countdown for Prem’s upcoming film The Villain has begun. Starring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in lead roles, the film is slated for a mega release on October 18. Meanwhile, the director is reportedly miffed with the film’s heroine, Amy Jackson, the reason being her absence at the promotions. 

According to Prem, the south Indian, Bollywood and Hollywood heroine’s presence was expected at the pre-release teaser launch, which was held early this week. But she went incommunicado, and this is not going down well with the director who didn’t see why she should have gotten an exemption from the promotions when the other actors were present. 

“I respect her work, and she has done justice to the role, but to be honest, she lacks communication skills. Even superstars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan take some kind of responsibility when it comes to promoting their films, and acknowledging the director’s work.  But here, forget being present, it takes days to get a reply from Amy to even know whether she will be present at an event,” says Prem, whose film will be released in Kannada and also in Telugu and Tamil.

The director is clear that this treatment towards a Kannada film is unacceptable. “Any actor part of a project, should take responsibility of promoting the film. We will accept this if she did the same in Bollywood, Hollywood and other language films,” says Prem, adding, “In fact owning to Amy’s busy schedule, every one in the team, including lead actors Shivanna and Sudeep cooperated and adjusted their dates to match Amy’s.

“Thankfully, nobody had any complaints about it,” he says, adding that since she  was making her debut in Kannada with The Villain, people would expect to know her experience in working in her first Kannada film. “And that is possible only if she participates in media interactions. With just two weeks left for the film’s release, she has not made any kind of attempt to promote the film. This is really upsetting,” says Prem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices