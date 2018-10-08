Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Ramkumar's son Dheeren Kumar’s launch vehicle to be helmed by director Anil Kumar

Dheeren Kumar had been prepping himself in every aspect of filmmaking, even as he was awaiting the right script.

Published: 08th October 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dheeren Kumar

By Express News Service

Dheeren Kumar’s launch into the film industry has been doing the rounds for a while now. The young talent from the Rajkumar family (son of Poornima and actor Ramkumar) will finally make his tinsel town entry, and will be launched in a film directed by Anil Kumar. Anil, who helmed Sharan’s

Rambo 2, is currently shooting for Yash-starrer My Name is Kirataka. Dr Suri and Jayanna will come on board as producers in the project. “Though Dheeren’s debut project will be launched in the next one-and-a-half months, the film is likely to go on floors only after Anil is done with Yash’s project - My Name is
Kirataka,” our source says.

Dheeren had been prepping himself in every aspect of filmmaking, even as he was awaiting the right script. In fact, a few months ago, in an interview with CE, he had mentioned that he would be zeroing-in on a film soon. While Raghavendra Rajkumar’s first son, Vinay Rajkumar has established himself, his second son, Yuvaraj is planning to make his entry to Sandalwood in 2019.

Has Jayanna bought the rights of Telugu film RX 100 for Dheeren ?

The remake rights of Tollywood film RX 100 have been in demand. While the Hindi rights of the film were bought by Sajid Nadiadwala that will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan, the sleeper-hit Telgu film will be made in Kannada too  Producer Jayanna, we hear, has purchased the film rights. Word has it that it might be Dheeren’s launch vehicle. We’ll now have to wait and watch.

