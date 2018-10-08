Pan-India release for Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sandalwood is taking a leap of faith with makers taking Kannada films to pan-Indian audience. Case in point, the Yash-starrer KGF, which will release in five different languages. Now, the next to follow suit is Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming mega project Avane Srimannarayana.

The film directed by Sachin Ravi, is jointly produced by Paramvah studios, owned by Rakshit, Pushkar Films of Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash’s Shree Devi Entertainers. The drama, set in the 80s, will see Rakshit in the role of a police officer, and will simultaneously release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. “A trailer will first be released in all these languages, which will be followed by the film’s release,” says our source.

Rakshit first shot to fame with Ulidavaru Kandante, which has been remade in Tamil and Malayalam, after which his film Kirik Party was remade in Telugu and will soon be remade in Hindi.

Now, his project Avane Srimannarayana’s first teaser has struck the right chords. “As an actor and director, Rakshit is familiar with the requirements of different industries. The script of Avane...is universal, and the film is a big-budget one. Hopefully, the film will work in all languages,” says the source, adding, “Also, the pan-Indian release will only increase the market value of the film. Avane Srimannarayana will only be a starting point to create a wider market for Rakshit, whose films will be made on a large scale in the future,” the source adds.

Film targets a summer release

The shooting of the film, also featuring Shanvi Srivatsava in the female lead and Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Balaji Manohar in the cast, is now underway. And going by the latest developments, the makers of Avane...are aiming at a summer release, towards which Rakshit and crew are shooting round the clock. They are targeting to complete the talkie portions by December and songs in January next year. Meanwhile, the post-production of the film is going on simultaneously. So, if all goes as per plan, the team will release the film by March or in April.

With Charan Raj and Ajaneesh B Loknath working the film’s music and background score, we hear that it has been a quite a hectic schedule for the film’s crew with over 200 to 300 junior artistes taking part. A large set up has been created at Mohan B Kere studio, Nelamangala where the shooting is taking place. A major portion of the climax will be shot during the last 10 days of October.