PC Shekar turns to police for assistance on 'The Terrorist'

With a title like 'The Terrorist', director PC Shekar seems to have ventured into a sticky territory. But when he chose the title, he says that he went ahead with his eyes wide open and aware of the possible consequences of such a title. Ahead of the film’s release on October 18, Shekar says, “If you carefully observe , we didn’t get to create a title like The Terrorist on social media platform like Facebook or Twitter. We had to go with the prefix.”

He adds, “In today’s world, there is not a single day when we don’t read or hear about terrorism. But the issue takes a serious turn when it starts happening in our country.”

The makers were also cross-questioned by Film Chamber and censor board. “It took longer than it would for the regional censor board and members to review our film. Thankfully, it was certified without any cuts,” he says.

Shekar says that the team also faced hurdles during the film’s shooting. “Since it is a realistic script, the sets were outdoor locations. So, we needed to take police permission.

A few sequences for the film required the character to place a bomb-like substance in the crowded KR Market or near the Majestic bus stops. I had to give an explanation for these, and I had to take permission from different police stations for this. Each time I had to meet the DCP and then go back to the local police station. Thankfully I got good support from the police , who understood the film’s requirements,” says Shekar.

In fact, he feels that this is one of toughest projects he has handled so far. “A lot of scenes in the film required candid shots. When we were shooting in crowded areas, our stars, especially Ragini Dwivedi would draw a lot of attention from people. There were times that we could do only 2 to 3 shots in one day,” he says.