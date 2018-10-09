Photographer Pandu turns Ashwin Rao Pallaki into hero

CE Features By

Express News Service

Ashwin Rao Pallaki, the actor who hit the spotlight with his supporting role in Kirik Party, is finding his feet in Sandalwood. After playing a prominent character in Katheyondu Shuruvagide, Ashwin has now accepted the role of a hero in PP (Photographer Pandu). The full-fledged role, he says, has come by unexpectedly.

In the comedy-thriller, directed by debutant Virat Manjunath, Pandu plays a photographer. “The film is set in the 80s and is a chase. It is interspersed with comic elements,” explains Ashwin, who is left with 10 days of shoot.

“After Virat narrated the subject to me by, I simply asked which role I would be playing. When I was told ‘the lead’, it took me by surprise. In fact, I did have some apprehensions as to whether I would be able to shoulder that sort of responsibility. But now after completing 70 per cent of shoot, I am confident that I can pull-off a hero’s role,” says Ashwin.

Status check

Ashwin, who is donning many hats is also making his directorial debut with Curious Cases of Yedebaditha. He still has 20 days of shoot left for it. He plans to resume shoot from November second week. “The film has Shankar Murthy, Anirudh, Sri Harsha Maiya, Chaitra Achar, Ashika and Rajini in the cast. I also play one of the roles in my first directorial,” he says.