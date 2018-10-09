Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Ramachandran makes silver screen debut

A dancer by profession and an actor by passion, Ragini Ramachandran is gearing up to make the latter her full-time profession.

Published: 09th October 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ragini Ramachandran

Ragini Ramachandran

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A dancer by profession and an actor by passion, Ragini Ramachandran is gearing up to make the latter her full-time profession. Having been the face of a few commercial ads, Ragini has now decided to pursue acting full-time. While she did a stint in a short film Rishabapriya, and a cameo role in Inspector 

Vikram, which also starred her husband Prajwal Devaraj, she will now be playing the lead heroine in director Raghu Samarth’s upcoming film.

Titled Vijayadashmi,  the film’s muhurath will be held on October 19 after which the shooting will kick-start from October 21. Ragini is no newcomer to the camera and has previously expressed her desire to act in commercial film, provided the script is up to her liking.

The director of her film is a protege of filmmaker, TN Seetharam, who has been teaching at Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Tent Cinema. He has been part of serials, and has helmed a film Smile Please starring Gurundan. This will be director’s next outing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ragini Ramachandran Ragini Ramachandran debut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots