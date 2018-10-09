Ragini Ramachandran makes silver screen debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A dancer by profession and an actor by passion, Ragini Ramachandran is gearing up to make the latter her full-time profession. Having been the face of a few commercial ads, Ragini has now decided to pursue acting full-time. While she did a stint in a short film Rishabapriya, and a cameo role in Inspector

Vikram, which also starred her husband Prajwal Devaraj, she will now be playing the lead heroine in director Raghu Samarth’s upcoming film.

Titled Vijayadashmi, the film’s muhurath will be held on October 19 after which the shooting will kick-start from October 21. Ragini is no newcomer to the camera and has previously expressed her desire to act in commercial film, provided the script is up to her liking.

The director of her film is a protege of filmmaker, TN Seetharam, who has been teaching at Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Tent Cinema. He has been part of serials, and has helmed a film Smile Please starring Gurundan. This will be director’s next outing.