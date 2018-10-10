Home Entertainment Kannada

Muhurath date fixed for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s next, Damayanti

The muhurath for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s upcoming film Damayanti has been fixed for November 12, which is also the actor’s birthday.

Published: 10th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Radhika Kumaraswamy

Actress Radhika Kumaraswamy

By CE Features
Express News Service

The muhurath for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s upcoming film Damayanti has been fixed for November 12, which is also the actor’s birthday. Directed and produced by Navarasan, this horror-comedy, set in the 80s, will have Radhika playing the titular role. A look test took place with the actor, and the makers are planning to reveal the first glimpse of Radhika as Damayanti sometime this month.

The makers plan to start shooting just after the film’s launch. As earlier reported by CE, Radhika was attracted to the film for its title, as she felt there is a lot of substance to it. Damayanti also features Vishal’s father GK Reddy, along with Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Vijay Chendoor and Pavan, among others.

The film is said to be heavy on graphics, which will be handled by Makuta VGX.  Currently, Radhika is busy completing shooting for Bhairavadevi and Ravichandran’s directorial Rajendra Ponnappa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Damayanti Radhika Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap