Muhurath date fixed for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s next, Damayanti

CE Features By

Express News Service

The muhurath for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s upcoming film Damayanti has been fixed for November 12, which is also the actor’s birthday. Directed and produced by Navarasan, this horror-comedy, set in the 80s, will have Radhika playing the titular role. A look test took place with the actor, and the makers are planning to reveal the first glimpse of Radhika as Damayanti sometime this month.

The makers plan to start shooting just after the film’s launch. As earlier reported by CE, Radhika was attracted to the film for its title, as she felt there is a lot of substance to it. Damayanti also features Vishal’s father GK Reddy, along with Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Vijay Chendoor and Pavan, among others.

The film is said to be heavy on graphics, which will be handled by Makuta VGX. Currently, Radhika is busy completing shooting for Bhairavadevi and Ravichandran’s directorial Rajendra Ponnappa.