Puneeth Rajkumar-Santhosh Ananddram’s film’s title to be revealed on November 1

Express News Service

Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial with Puneeth Rajkumar, will see its title being revealed by one lucky fan on November 1 — Kannada Rajyotsava. Earlier reports stated that the team might consider using a title from Rajkumar’s 200-odd films.

The latest buzz is that the team might use a new title, or go with one that was used in a Rajkumar film and combine it with their own element. However, the makers are maintaining a level of curiosity around the film’s title.

While a few titles from Rajkumar’s films were doing the rounds, there were reports that the team had finalised on ‘Parashurama’. Apparently, this is no more in the running, our source tells us, adding, “The title might also have a combination of a Rajkumar film with a new element included.”

Santhosh Ananddram and Puneeth Rajkumar gave us the blockbuster entertainer Raajakumara last year. The duo coming together for this project will be a treat to cinegoers. Made under Hombale Films, shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film will begin sometime in December.