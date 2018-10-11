It’s Nishvika Naidu for 'Gentleman'

Home Entertainment Kannada

The producer explains that Nishvika’s dedication and commitment towards a film is what caught his attention, and that’s why he decided to work with her again.

Director Guru Deshpande’s first productional venture Gentleman, has zeroed in on heroine  Nishvika Naidu, who has edged out a few actors to bag this role. The film, directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi, has her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj. Interestingly, Nishvika will be associating with director and producer Guru Deshpande for the second time. She is part of his film Paddehulli — a launchpad for Shreyas Manju — which is currently rolling.  The producer explains that Nishvika’s dedication and commitment towards a film is what caught his attention, and that’s why he decided to work with her again.

“I liked her performance in Paddehulli, which is why I chose to work with Nishvika for Gentleman too. More importantly, she has a good hold of the Kannada language, which is necessary,” says Guru, adding,

“I did have a few options, and was in talks with a few heroines, but considering the characterisation in Gentleman, we thought she fit the bill. Secondly, she was able to commit to us with dates.”

The lead pair is finalised and Gentleman is set to go on floors from October 25. The shooting has been planned within a 25-day schedule.

Ravi Basrur has been roped in as music director and Sudhakar as cameraman. As for the rest of the cast, the makers have brought in Tabla Nani, Aruna Balraj and Sadhu Kokila.

