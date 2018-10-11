'Seetharama Kalyana' has the best cast: Director Harsha

By Express News Service

Harsha completes shooting the talkie portions of Seetharama Kalyana. The last shot was taken with Bollywood actors Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor, playing pivotal roles in the film. While Seetharama Kalyana is the second Kannada film for Bhagyashree after Ammavara Ganda, this will be Sanjay Kapoor's Sandalwood debut. The film also features B-Town and south Indian actors Madhoo and Sharath Kumar among others in the ensemble cast. The director is now left with two songs, which he will shoot in Bengaluru.

Talking to City Express on how the film has shaped up, Harsha says, "We had the best cast for Seetharama Kalyana. Lead hero Nikhil Kumar, heroine Rachita Ram and every other artiste has given their best shot for the film. Each and every person took their character seriously. Artistes who listened to the script got so involved that I didn't find it tedious to explain their respective roles to them," says Harsha.

The director makes a special mention about Nikhil's role in Seetharama Kalayana, saying, "This film will show Nikhil in a different light – not the Jaquar Nikhil. He plays a very mature character in the film," says Harsha, adding, "The actor will have three characterisations – love, family and for the people. He places himself well in each of these situations. There are a lot of variations in his performance."

Film will have three songs and no duet number

Harsha plans to cut down the number of songs in the film, touted to be a family and action drama. "Seetharama Kalyana has three songs meant to compliment the scenes. Moreover, I find duet numbers are now cliched. People are tired of watching the hero and heroine dancing to a dream song in a foreign location. Being a choreographer as well, I feel the trend is changing and I prefer that songs should tell the story for themselves," says Harsha, who has also got rid of a special song.

"I want to set a trend with songs too, which are a very important element of the film. Pushing a special number into this family drama didn't serve any purpose," he adds. The team plans to launch the audio sometime in November, before which the two songs will be completed. The music scored by Anup Rubens has cinematography by J Swamy.