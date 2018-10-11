Yash-starrer KGF release postponed; gets wider release in Hindi

By Express News Service

Kannada film KGF, starring Yash, which was supposed to be released on November 16, has now been pushed to December 21. Reason being, the film, which will release in all south Indian languages, is all set to make a big splash in Hindi. The film will be distributed by Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Bollywood distributor Anil Thadani, under AA Films Worldwide.

The makers, who have released some of the biggest hits, are known to be selective about distributing. They have, for the first time, come forward to distribute a Kannada film in Hindi. CE, in its earlier report, mentioned that the KGF team was meeting Tadhani and Akhtar, and the news of the film getting a bigger release in Hindi, now stands confirmed. The decision of postponing Prashant Neel’s directorial was taken considering the film will get a wider release in Hindi and will open to a larger audience. Since this is a sudden development, even the trailer release will get postponed.

KGF will be released in five different languages, and is the biggest release yet under the Hombale banner. Model-turned-actor Srinidhi Shetty will make her debut in the film. Bhuvan Gowda is handling the cinematography and Ravi Basrur is scoring the music.

This film only raises the bar for Yash, who is now going pan-India. The actor, along with the team, is leaving no stone unturned. It is not surprising to know that new elements are being added by the day to make the film hit-material. The KGF hero is already a known actor in north India, with his earlier Kannada films being dubbed in Hindi. So with KGF releasing in five languages, Yash is only going to reach new heights.