Uday Mehta to join hands with Chiranjeevi Sarja for next

Producer Uday K Mehta, who is collaborating with Dhruva Sarja for a project, will also be collaborating with the latter’s brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja, for a film. A deal has been confirmed between the producer and the actor this week and work on the project has begun.

“The two want to come out with a good film and are looking out for a script and a director who can handle the project,” our source tells us. More details about the project will be revealed on October 17, which is also Chiranjeevi’s birthday. According to sources, both Dhruva’s and Chiranjeevi’s project might kick-off simultaneously.

Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Amma I Love You, took time-off for his marriage with Meghana Raj. Currently, he is working on Ram Narayan’s directorial venture Raja Marthanda. He will also star in Ranam, where he will play the role of a police officer. The film will also star Chetan Kumar. Meanwhile, Uday K Mehta is waiting for the right time for the project’s take off.