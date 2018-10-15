Home Entertainment Kannada

Parvathy Arun, first heroine to join team Geetha

The makers of Ganesh-starrer Geetha have been on a hunt for three heroines for their film. Now, they finally zeroed-in on the first one.

Published: 15th October 2018

By Express News Service

The makers of Ganesh-starrer Geetha have been on a hunt for three heroines for their film. Now, they finally zeroed-in on the first one. We have it that fresh face Parvathy Arun has been signed for the film, which marks the directorial debut of Vijay Nagendra.

For the young talent, who has already made her mark in Malayalam with films like Chembarathipoo and Ennaalum Sharath..?, this will be her first debut in Kannada.  

In her first Sandalwood outing, she will be paired opposite the Golden Star, and will also share screen space with the two other heroines, who are yet to finalised. Ganesh is currently shooting for Naganna’s  Gimmick at Sri Lanka. The actor then plans to kick start shoot for Geetha, which is likely to go on floors from December.

The film which has V Harikrishna as music director and Sressha Kuduvalli as cinematographer.  The film is  a joint venture by Syed Salaam and Ganesh’s home banner Golden movies. Incidentally, the movie bears the same title as Shankar Nag’s iconic 1981 film.  

Even as the film is now finalising the rest of the cast, they have already, done a reccee of final shoot locations in Kolkata, Mysuruand  Bengaluru.

