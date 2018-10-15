Home Entertainment Kannada

Pavan Wadeyar sets November 20 as the target for Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma

Pavan Wadeyar has set November 20 as the target for submitting the first copy of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, to producer Rockline Venkatesh.

Published: 15th October 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Pavan Wadeyar has set November 20 as the target for submitting the first copy of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, to producer Rockline Venkatesh. The shooting of the climax was completed last week at Melkote, and now,two songs are yet to be shot. Natasarvabhouma, featuring Anupama

Parameswaran and Rachita Ram, also has Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar among its cast. The film’s music will be composed by D Imman.

Pavan Wadeyar 

Meanwhile, the locations for the song sequences are currently being finalised and shooting for the same will begin by October end.

The production team is contemplating shooting the songs in abroad and India, and factors such as weather conditions are being taken into consideration before a conclusion is reached. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer, with one of the highlights being Peter Hein’s stunts for the Power Star. 

With Vaidhi as cinematographer this is definitely a film audience are looking forward to.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pavan Wadeyar Puneeth Rajkumar Natasarvabhouma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp