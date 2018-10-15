Pavan Wadeyar sets November 20 as the target for Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma

By Express News Service

Pavan Wadeyar has set November 20 as the target for submitting the first copy of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, to producer Rockline Venkatesh. The shooting of the climax was completed last week at Melkote, and now,two songs are yet to be shot. Natasarvabhouma, featuring Anupama

Parameswaran and Rachita Ram, also has Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar among its cast. The film’s music will be composed by D Imman.

Pavan Wadeyar

Meanwhile, the locations for the song sequences are currently being finalised and shooting for the same will begin by October end.

The production team is contemplating shooting the songs in abroad and India, and factors such as weather conditions are being taken into consideration before a conclusion is reached. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer, with one of the highlights being Peter Hein’s stunts for the Power Star.

With Vaidhi as cinematographer this is definitely a film audience are looking forward to.