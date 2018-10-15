Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar-P Vasu film fix muhurath and release date

It’s very unusual for a Sandalwood film planning its release date on the day of the muhurath.

Published: 15th October 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

It’s very unusual for a Sandalwood film planning its release date on the day of the muhurath. However, the 52nd film made under Dwarakish Chitra has not only fixed the film’s launch date, but the release date too.

The Shivarajkumar-starrer directed by P Vasu, will have its muhurath on November 9, which will be followed by two days of shoot. The film will roll out full-fledged from December 10 and works towards the release date on August 9, 2019, which happens to be Varamahalakshmi. 

Incidentally, the title of the thriller —Anand—is the same as Shivarajkumar’s first film. An official announcement on this front will be made at the film’s launch. The film— which will see P Vasu and Shivarajkumar associating for the second time after Shivalinga, also brings on board Rachita Ram.

With the lead cast in place, the production house is now finalising on rest of the characters for the upcoming commercial entertainer to be produced by Yogi Dwarakish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivarajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp