Shivarajkumar-P Vasu film fix muhurath and release date

By Express News Service

It’s very unusual for a Sandalwood film planning its release date on the day of the muhurath. However, the 52nd film made under Dwarakish Chitra has not only fixed the film’s launch date, but the release date too.

The Shivarajkumar-starrer directed by P Vasu, will have its muhurath on November 9, which will be followed by two days of shoot. The film will roll out full-fledged from December 10 and works towards the release date on August 9, 2019, which happens to be Varamahalakshmi.

Incidentally, the title of the thriller —Anand—is the same as Shivarajkumar’s first film. An official announcement on this front will be made at the film’s launch. The film— which will see P Vasu and Shivarajkumar associating for the second time after Shivalinga, also brings on board Rachita Ram.

With the lead cast in place, the production house is now finalising on rest of the characters for the upcoming commercial entertainer to be produced by Yogi Dwarakish.