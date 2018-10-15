Home Entertainment Kannada

V Harikrishna sings a new tune, turns director with Yajamana

Actor Darshan and music director V Harikrishna have associated for 25 films so far. Now, the latter has got an opportunity to wield the megaphone for the Challenging Star in Yajamana. 

Published: 15th October 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

V Harikrishna

By Express News Service

Actor Darshan and music director V Harikrishna have associated for 25 films so far. Now, the latter has got an opportunity to wield the megaphone for the Challenging Star in Yajamana. Though director Pon Kumar was roped in as director, and worked in parts of the film produced by Shylaja Nag and  B Suresha, apparently, it was V Harikrishna who has not only scored the film’s music, but has also been involved in the story writing, screenplay, dialogues along with Chethan Kumar, and has even taken up the directorial responsibilities.  The film is now in the post-production stage. 

Interestingly, Darshan and Harikrishna go back a long way. Harikrishna’s first film as music director was Jothe Jotheyalli, which was made under Darshan and his brother Dinakar’s  banner Thoogudeepa Productions. The audio label D-Beats, owned by Harirkishna and Shylaja Nag, and the first film  was Bulbul starring Darshan. Now Yajamana associates the two as actor and director. 

The film made under Media House Studio features Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope, along with an ensemble cast. Darshan will be in the dubbing studio sometime this week. Meanwhile, the makers have planned to shoot the song from November 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp