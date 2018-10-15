V Harikrishna sings a new tune, turns director with Yajamana

By Express News Service

Actor Darshan and music director V Harikrishna have associated for 25 films so far. Now, the latter has got an opportunity to wield the megaphone for the Challenging Star in Yajamana. Though director Pon Kumar was roped in as director, and worked in parts of the film produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, apparently, it was V Harikrishna who has not only scored the film’s music, but has also been involved in the story writing, screenplay, dialogues along with Chethan Kumar, and has even taken up the directorial responsibilities. The film is now in the post-production stage.

Interestingly, Darshan and Harikrishna go back a long way. Harikrishna’s first film as music director was Jothe Jotheyalli, which was made under Darshan and his brother Dinakar’s banner Thoogudeepa Productions. The audio label D-Beats, owned by Harirkishna and Shylaja Nag, and the first film was Bulbul starring Darshan. Now Yajamana associates the two as actor and director.

The film made under Media House Studio features Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope, along with an ensemble cast. Darshan will be in the dubbing studio sometime this week. Meanwhile, the makers have planned to shoot the song from November 20.