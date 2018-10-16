Debutant Kannada director locks SRK’s Red Chillies Color

Home Entertainment Kannada

Debutant Vinay Bharadwaj is the right man at the right place and time.

Radhika Chetan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Debutant Vinay Bharadwaj is the right man at the right place and time. The first-time director, who is making his entry into Sandalwood, will be associating with mega brand of India, Red Chillies Color, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, for his film Mundina Nildana. 

Red Chillies Color, which has come to be known for its quality post production work, will be doing the colour grading for the film. While the Mumbai-based company has associated with films in other languages, this is the first time that a Kannada film director is collaborating with the company. An official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

Lead cast finalised

A banker, entrepreneur, talk show host and now a director, Vinahas finaliseds  finalised the lead cast for his first film. He’s roped in Praveen Tej of Simpallag Innondh Love Story fame and Radhika Chetan. Ananya Kashyap, who played a child artiste in Neer Dose, will be launched as a heroine in the film. Now in the pre-production stage, the film is likely to go on floors from November. We also learnt that Vinay is looking to present his film in a foreign language.

