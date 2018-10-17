Home Entertainment Kannada

Consolidating a vast topic like terrorism into a fast-paced film was a challenge: Director PC Shekar

As the countdown to the release of The Terrorist begins, director PC Shekar, who has attempted a sensitive issue through his film, has his fingers crossed.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:29 AM

By CE Features
Express News Service

As the countdown to the release of The Terrorist begins, director PC Shekar, who has attempted a sensitive issue through his film, has his fingers crossed. The film, starring Ragini Dwivedi in the lead, has becoming the talking point, especially since the director himself lets us in on the fact that the film revolves around terror and women, which is something that has not been dealt with by filmmakers. 
Here, the director gives us a low-down on why The Terrorist is a must watch.

From my point of view....
As a director, I found structuring the story tough. Working on a vast topic like terrorism, which cannot be consolidated in two lines, was a task. My film talks goes beyond language and religion.

Fresh challenge for Ragini Dwivedi 
When I decided to cast Ragini in my film, I wanted to explore a different side to her. Her acting skills require to be brought out. Her character was designed around her personality, which has been highlighted. Secondly, she plays a Muslim character for which she learnt the art of offering prayers, and the right posture to be followed during Namaz. She worked on her body language and mannerisms to stay in line with the character. Apart from Ragini, most of the actors featured in The Terrorist have a theatre background.

Women and terrorism
Most films that have been made on the subject focus on men. Here’s where my film is different. We’ve looked at the connection between terrorism and women. 
The Terrorist is a mix of genres
There is action, emotions and love. The pace of the movie will also be one of the highlights. Since the film’s storyline runs between
10 am and 5 pm, we have depict that by keeping the editing tight and fact-paced. We have consolidated a vast topic like terrorism into one hour fifty minutes. 

Music is like a character
With a thriller, you can’t create tension with just dialogues and only music could bring that intensity. In our film, music scored by Pradeep Varma almost plays one more character and rerecording is the soul. Since I am cued in about music, I already knew what I was looking for. And getting that took time. The rerecording alone took 102 days, and mixing took 22 days of work.

