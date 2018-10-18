Hamsalekha, Arun Sagar on board for Gandgugali Madakari Nayaka

CE Features By

Express News Service

Hamsalekha

Producer Rockline Venkatesh’s upcoming production, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is on track with pre-production work going on in full-swing. The Darshan-starrer brings together the Challenging Star, producer and director SV Rajendra Singh Babu on a single platform.

The film, based on BL Venu’s novel bearing the same title, will have veteran music director Hamsalekha scoring the music. Known as Nadha Brahma of the film industry, the notable personality is said to be composing seven songs for which the music director is said to have already started the job.

The other technician to come on board is art director, Arun Sagar, who will be working on the visual aspects of the film, including fashioning of the last Palegara of Chitradurga. Meanwhile, the makers are on a location hunt and will soon zero-in on spot.