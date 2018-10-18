Home Entertainment Kannada

Kali avatar for Radhika Kumaraswamy in Bhairadevi

A new poster of Radhika Kumaraswamy from her upcoming film Bhairadevi, which released on the eve of Vijayadashami, sees her in a Kali avatar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A new poster of Radhika Kumaraswamy from her upcoming film Bhairadevi, which released on the eve of Vijayadashami, sees her in a Kali avatar. In Bhairadevi, directed by Srijai and made under Radhika’s home banner Shamika Enterprises- she will be seen in two avatars - Kali and Aghori. “Another name of Bhairadevi is Kali, and that is what we have tried to explore in our latest photoshoot with Radhika.

The make up wasdone by Raghavendra and Nagendra and almost five hours of time went into it. A song on Kali is planned, the sequence of which will be shot in a graveyard, sometime next month,” says the director.  With 80 per cent of the shoot complete, the team will be heading to Varanasi sometime this week for the remaining portions. The film is being made in three languages, including Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. 

Touted to be a horror suspense thriller Bhairadevi will feature Ramesh Aravind in a cop avatar. The film also sees Skanda Ashok, Shivaram, Rangayana Raghu and Anu Prabhakar in important roles.

Dual role-Ravishankar as actor and singer  In addition to playing the role of Aghori, Ravi Shankar is also rendering his voice for a song in Bhairadevi. Ravi essays the role of a Aghori (Swamithana) who is seen as guru to Bhairadevai, a titular character played by Radhika Kumaraswamy.  

“Aghoris are known to worship Kali and Shiva, and this is one of the elements that is being explored in the film,” says Srijai, who also revealed that Ravi Shankar will also be rendering his voice for a song. “We have three songs, and one track will be sung by Ravi himself,” he says. Apart from direction, Srijai is also written story, screenplay and dialogues for Bhairadevi. The film has  cinematographey by JS Wali. 

