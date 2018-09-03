Home Entertainment Kannada

Nirup Bhandari to make cameo appearance in Abhishek’s debut amar

Rangitaranga hero says that his special role forms an integral part of the story

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Nirup Bhandrari

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Techie-turned-actor, Nirup Bhandari, who shot to fame with Rangitaranga and followed with Rajaratha, will now be making his first cameo appearance in Abhishek’s debut film, Amar. Nirup will join the team from September 4.

“Director Nagashekar approached me because he felt that I suited this particular character. In fact, even though I’m making a special appearance, the character is an integral part of the film. My role is impactful, which is why I agreed to take it on,” says Nirup, adding, “Moreover, Abhishek’s parents (Ambareesh and Sumalatha) are legendary actors, and out of the respect I thought I should do this cameo.”

The film, made under Sandesh Productions, features Tanya Hope in the female lead along with Chikkanna,
Deepak  Shetty and  Sudharani in the cast. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Satya Hegde.

Meanwhile, Nirup is completing the shoot for his third project, a yet-to-be-titled, helmed by V Priya. “I will be completely done with the shoot by this month,” says Nirup, who is starring opposite Radhika Pandit in the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirup Bhandari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival