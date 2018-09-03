Nirup Bhandari to make cameo appearance in Abhishek’s debut amar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Techie-turned-actor, Nirup Bhandari, who shot to fame with Rangitaranga and followed with Rajaratha, will now be making his first cameo appearance in Abhishek’s debut film, Amar. Nirup will join the team from September 4.

“Director Nagashekar approached me because he felt that I suited this particular character. In fact, even though I’m making a special appearance, the character is an integral part of the film. My role is impactful, which is why I agreed to take it on,” says Nirup, adding, “Moreover, Abhishek’s parents (Ambareesh and Sumalatha) are legendary actors, and out of the respect I thought I should do this cameo.”

The film, made under Sandesh Productions, features Tanya Hope in the female lead along with Chikkanna,

Deepak Shetty and Sudharani in the cast. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Satya Hegde.

Meanwhile, Nirup is completing the shoot for his third project, a yet-to-be-titled, helmed by V Priya. “I will be completely done with the shoot by this month,” says Nirup, who is starring opposite Radhika Pandit in the film.