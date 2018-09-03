Home Entertainment Kannada

Rashmika Mandanna lands in crorepati club

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna in Chalo | YouTube

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It is a proud moment for our Kannada heroine, Rashmika Mandanna, who has made her way into the Rs 100 crore club’ with her second Telugu film, Geetha Govindam. The film directed by Parasuram has her paired opposite Vijay Devarakonda. “The effort I put in over the last seven months has paid off. I have never been a money-minded person and have only worked for the love of cinema. So, making it to the ` 100 crore club is yet to sink in. Right now, I am glad that my performance has been recognised and appreciated. At the end of the day, that’s what counts,” she says.

Money matters

As Rashmika’s brand value has shot up overnight, speculations are rife about her remuneration. “When your film is a hit, it’s only natural that your remuneration also goes up. More money is offered only if filmmakers think we are worth the ‘price’ they have to pay. And that’s a big motivator. However, having said that, I am here in the industry to do good films,” says Rashmika.

Three much...Devdas, Comrade and Yajamana

Rashmika now wants to complete Devdas, her third film in Telugu after which she will get back to the
Dear Comrade sets, he second with Vijay Devarakonda. “I liked the concept of Devdas, and that’s why I accepted it irrespective of the screen time I’m getting,” says Rashmika.

In addition, she is also shooting for Kannada film, Yajamana. “We have a couple of songs to be shot. Meanwhile, I am reading a few scripts, and want to choose the best among them,” she says.

Tamil and Hindi offers pour in  

Rashmika puts an end to speculations about her receiving several offers from Kollywood and Bollywood by conforming that it is in fact true. “You have heard right. As for Kollywood, there are a few projects for which I have been approached . But since it will be my debut in Tamil, I want to choose one with right content,” says Rashmika, adding, “I have also been getting Bollywood offers, but then again, the script matters.”

