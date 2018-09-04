Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep undergoes physical transformation for Pailwaan

Akanksha Singh have burnt the midnight oil for nearly 10 days.

Sudeep

By Express News Service

The shoot of Pailwaan currently underway in Hyderabad, and has just completed major action sequences, for which we heard, the team including the lead actor Sudeep along with Suniel Shetty, Sharath Lohithashwa, Sushant Singh. Akanksha Singh have burnt the midnight oil for nearly 10 days.

But, we hear the talk of the town is ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep’s physical transformation in Pailwaan. The latest look was released on the actor’s birthday, along with a teaser, and is in fact, a major highlight of the teaser. Sudeep has spent the last four months working on his physique. In fact, fans are overwhelmed to see their star in an all-new avatar, and comments have been pouring in.

Sudeep is currently on a break to participate in KCC cricket match and will re-join the sets on September 10. The crew will then be going on a long-stretch schedule. Post completing Hyderabad portions, they will come back to shoot in the interiors of Karnataka.

A debut venture by RRR Productions, the film, featuring Kabir Duhan Singh, is produced by Swapna Krishna. Pailwaan’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar.

