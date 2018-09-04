Home Entertainment Kannada

Two shades of Amrutha in women-centric film Anushka

Before getting on to the sets of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Amrutha,  has completed the shoot of Anushka.

By Express News Service

Before getting on to the sets of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Amrutha, has completed the shoot of Anushka. This women-centric film, directed by Devaraj, will see Amrutha in two shades, which moves between period drama and the present.

“The film, which is about re-incarnation, will see me playing me a role of a social worker, who was a princess once upon a time,” explains Amrutha, who has been taking horse riding lessons to perfect her role in a warrior fight sequence in the film. “A historical scene and a fight sequence were shot in the last schedule,” says the actress, adding, “I am gearing up to start with

Suri’s directorial. My portions will begin from September 24.”

