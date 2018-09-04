Two shades of Amrutha in women-centric film Anushka

By Express News Service

Before getting on to the sets of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Amrutha, has completed the shoot of Anushka. This women-centric film, directed by Devaraj, will see Amrutha in two shades, which moves between period drama and the present.

“The film, which is about re-incarnation, will see me playing me a role of a social worker, who was a princess once upon a time,” explains Amrutha, who has been taking horse riding lessons to perfect her role in a warrior fight sequence in the film. “A historical scene and a fight sequence were shot in the last schedule,” says the actress, adding, “I am gearing up to start with

Suri’s directorial. My portions will begin from September 24.”