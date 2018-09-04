Home Entertainment Kannada

What’s Prajwal Devaraj’s wife Ragini doing in Inspector Vikram?

Makers of Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Inspector Vikram have been throwing up surprises one after the other.

Published: 04th September 2018

Prajwal Devaraj and Ragini Ramachandran

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Makers of Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Inspector Vikram have been throwing up surprises one after the other. The film, directed by Narasimha, made under Vikyath Pictures, will see Darshan--donning the role of Bhagat Singh-- make a guest appearance, and is likely to bring on board Ramesh Aravind, who is said to be portraying a negative shade in the film.

The latest news from the makers is that real life couple Prajwal Devaraj and Ragini Ramachandran will share screen space for the first time in Inspector Vikram. While Bhavana Menon featured in the female lead, Ragini has made a special appearance in the film.

A few  directors have been showing interest of the two coming together for a film. Even the duo is said to be looking for a film in which they can work together. A professional dancer, Ragini, has been part of commercial ads. Her first stint to acting was in a musical short film - Rishaba Priya, directed by Mayur. The couple have shot their their scenes together. But her role with Prajwal is something the crew is keeping under wraps until the film’s release.

Inspector Vikram’s music is by Anoop Seelin, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and art direction by Sathish and Srinivas.

