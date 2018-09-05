Jhansi represents strength and bravery: Raai Lakshmi

By Express News Service

Looks like Raai Lakshmi is celebrating Ganesha habba much ahead of the festival. The Jhansi heroine, currently shooting in Bengaluru, participated in sequences that have already got in into the festive mood.

City Express caught with Raai Lakshmi, who plays an investigative police officer in the film, directed by PVS Guruprasad. “People always think I breeze in and out of Kannada films. But, I want to mention that I would not want to do films just for the sake of it. So, even if I have taken a long gap between films in Kannada, I am sure to leave my stamp behind,” she says.

In Jhansi, Lakshmi will be in an action mode, which she says is a first attempt from her end. “I have been offered a lot of scripts, which were action-oriented, but none impressed me, until director Guruprasad’s script came by. Just hearing to one line of the story, I fell for it. The director followed it with a excellent narration that impressed me,” says Lakshmi, adding “Jhansi represents strength and bravery, and that’s what got me interested in the project.”

Lakshmi, who is known for her jatak mataks, will now put try her hand at some stunts. “I am an actor for the masses, and it is across south Indian industries. They have seen my jatak mataks. But this film will have them see me in a different role, which is sure make a style statement of its own,” says Lakshmi, who also tells us that her Kannada film with Guruprasad will have also have a ‘sex appeal’. “The film is seen as rough and tough, but will also have a glamorous side to her,” she adds.