Anish Tejeshwar’s next set against a village backdrop

After Vaasu Nan Pakka Commercial, Anish Tejeswhar yet again dons a producer’s hat.

By Express News Service

 

Prashanth Rajappa and
Anish Tejeshwar

After Vaasu Nan Pakka Commercial, Anish Tejeswhar yet again dons a producer’s hat. This time, Anish has chosen a subject that is set against a village backdrop. The film marks the directorial debut of  writer Prashanth Rajappa, who has written the story of this yet-to-be-titled film. Made under Winwhistle Productions Pvt Limited, Anish will reveal the film’s title on September 13.

 

