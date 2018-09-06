Anish Tejeshwar’s next set against a village backdrop

By Express News Service

Prashanth Rajappa and

Anish Tejeshwar

After Vaasu Nan Pakka Commercial, Anish Tejeswhar yet again dons a producer’s hat. This time, Anish has chosen a subject that is set against a village backdrop. The film marks the directorial debut of writer Prashanth Rajappa, who has written the story of this yet-to-be-titled film. Made under Winwhistle Productions Pvt Limited, Anish will reveal the film’s title on September 13.