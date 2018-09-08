Kavaludaari's 'mystery' teaser continues to trend on social media

By Express News Service

Director Hemanth M Rao released a teaser for his upcoming directorial venture, Kavaludaari on September 3 that has received a tremendous response from audience. It has been trending on social media even after five days since its release with nearly 5 lakh views.

The director whose earlier ventures included Godhi Banna Sadharana, Mykattu, says, "The whole teaser is in a genre of mystery. The audience also related to its perspective and music by Charan Raj has been very strong. The cinematography, which is done by Advaita Gurumurthy is also very appealing. Everyone has put together very good work as per the feedback, I am receiving from viewers as well as the industry."

Another important factor in the popularity of Kavaludaari's teaser is Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution has been immense in getting this teaser out to the public. "Puneeth Rajkumar who is officially on Twitter now and Kavaludaari teaser was one who first tweeted about the teaser, and brought cheers to his fans," adds Hemanth.

The film has been produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Productions and has Rishi as a character called Shyam - a sub inspector working in the traffic department. The film also sees Anant Nag as a retired police cop along with Achyuth Kumar, Roshini Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar who are all a part of the cast.

Kavaludaari is now in post production stage and the director is looking forward to an October release.