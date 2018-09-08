Home Entertainment Kannada

Kavaludaari's 'mystery' teaser continues to trend on social media

Director Hemanth M Rao released a teaser for his upcoming directorial venture, Kavaludaari on September 3 that has received a tremendous response from audience.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi

By Express News Service

Director Hemanth M Rao released a teaser for his upcoming directorial venture, Kavaludaari on September 3 that has received a tremendous response from audience. It has been trending on social media even after  five days since its release with nearly 5 lakh views.

The director whose earlier ventures included Godhi Banna Sadharana, Mykattu, says, "The whole teaser is in a genre of mystery. The audience also related to its perspective and music by Charan Raj  has been very strong. The cinematography, which is done by Advaita Gurumurthy is also very appealing. Everyone has put together very good work as per the feedback, I am receiving from viewers as well as the industry."

Another important factor in the popularity of Kavaludaari's teaser is Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution has been immense in getting this teaser out to the public. "Puneeth Rajkumar who is officially on Twitter now and Kavaludaari teaser was one who first tweeted about the teaser, and brought cheers to his fans," adds Hemanth.

The film has been produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Productions and has Rishi as a character called Shyam - a sub inspector working in the traffic department. The film also sees Anant Nag as a retired police cop along with Achyuth Kumar, Roshini Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar who are all a part of the cast.

Kavaludaari is now in post production stage and the director is looking forward to an October release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kavaludaari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality