Nathu Ram starring Rishab Shetty will also have actor Kishore

Vinu Balanja's upcoming project , Nathu Ram starring Rishab Shetty in the lead will also see actor Kishore in a role.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Back to doing a Kannada film after quite a gap, Kishore will be featured in a strong role along with Anant Nag, who is also part of the cast.  Meanwhile, the team is looking for a fresh face to play the female lead.This will be director Vin Balanja's first feature film. He has previously directed TV serials.

Nathu Ram is made under the banner of Shreedevi productions. This will be HK Prakash's - whose first film was Rangitaranga - fourth production. He is also jointly producing Kathasangama and Avane Srimannarayana.The film is set to  go on the floors in the next 15 days.

