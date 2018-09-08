Vinay Rajkumar's amazing transforamtion for Gramayana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The teaser of director, Devanuru Chandru's latest film Gramayana was released on Thursday. One can see the transformation of Vinay Rajkumar in the teaser. The actor, who gets into the role of a village youth for the movie says "Lungi and gadda (beard), and a built up body has made the difference for this role. It looks very authentic for a village youth. Thanks to director Devanuru Chandru, who has given me this makeover."

The story chronicles the phenomenon of people from the villages leaving to go to the city to settle down there. "It's all about connecting back to the roots and talks of the innocence, the culture, the festivities of village life," he explains.

Apparently, the director has been working on the script of the movie for years now. Vinay is happy to be part of the film's progress right from hunting for the location to donning the role of a villager. "I went to a few villages and this helped me get into my role and the kind of environment that I will be dealing with," he says.

Vinay also reveals that the director has brought in various shades of people's life as characters for Gramayana. "My character's name is Sixth Sense Seena for which Devanuru has brought various interesting shades to many characters and the faces of various kinds of people in a village people in one character. I myself got to meet a lot of villagers and they kind of motivated me to get into the skin of the role.

The director has also brought in various artistes from theatre background as part of the cast. "I have been interacting with theatre artistes, who have been giving me a lot of inputs," he says.Gramayana will go on floors from September 18. The film has music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and Abhishek G Kasargod