‘I’m looking for a good subject in Kannada’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For all those Tamannaah Bhatia fans who have been waiting to see her in a full fledged role, here is a piece of good news from the pan-Indian heroine herself. “I will definitely be working as a heroine in a Kannada film very soon. I am just looking for a good subject,” she says.

The established heroine in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi who made her Kannada debut with a cameo appearances in bilingual film Jaguar now makes a special appearance in a song in Yash starrer KGF. Having shared screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar for a commercial advertisement, promises that this is just the beginning in the Kannada industry.

Tamanmaah recalls shooting for Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF, fondly. “Working with Yash and entire team was good. They were really warm and made me wonder why I haven’t done a full-fledged film in Kannada yet. That’s the plan in the near future,” says Tamannaah, who has been wanting to work with Puneeth for a long time. “I would definitely jump at a film with Puneeth, provided it is a good script,” she says on the side lines of her conversation at the event she attended on Sunday.

Tamannaah was in the city for an inauguration of Lever Ayush’s first-ever therapy store in India during which she shared her beauty secrets. “When I was a young girl, my mother always wanted to follow natural ways to keep my skin glowing. As I grew older, I realised her simple and Ayurvedic tips have were very useful continue to follow them. When Ayush approached me, it was one of the most organic associations because I firmly believe in Ayurveda,” she says.

Tamannaah’s role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series changed the audiences’ perspective of her. While she largely had a girl-next-door girl image till then, it was after Baahubali that saw a completely different side to her. “Post the success of the film, filmmakers have been offering me action-oriented subjects, which are more performance centric. In a way, Baahubali helped me shape up as an actor. Now, I feel that I can fit into any character.”

Tamannaah’s next pan-Indian film after Baahubali is Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, which is Chiranjeevi’s 151st film produced by his son, Ram Charan Tej. To be released in Telugu, Tamil Kannada and Malyalam, Tamannaah has been mastering classical dance for the film. “I got a lot of offers for large-scale period films, but nothing excited me till Sye Ra.. came along. Of course, to get perfect in a classical dance, it takes 13 years, and I don’t have the required time. As and when I have time, I have been practising dance,” she says.

While she is currently working in the remake of Queen, a subject close to her heart, she is looking forward to work in more female-centric films. “Especially with filmmakers writing more meaty roles for women, it’s a great time for female actors to explore different characters,” she says.

Tamannaah has two Telugu releases in the pipeline, the first with director Kunal Kohli and the second, a commercial entertainer, F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi, where she will associate with actors Venkatesh Dagupati, Varun Tej, Rajesh Anandan. She also has a Tamil film, Kanne Kalaimaane with Udhayanidhi Stalin directed by Seenu Ramaswamy.

“I have also signed on a Tamil film with Vishal, a project that will be directed by Sundar C,” she reveals. As for reuniting with Prabhudeva and director AL Vijay for Devi sequel, Tamannaah says she is been in talks with the makers, and can comment about it only once the production house makes an official announcement.