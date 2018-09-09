Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I’m looking for a good subject in Kannada’

For all those Tamannaah Bhatia fans who have been waiting to see her in a full fledged role, here is a piece of good news from the pan-Indian heroine herself.

Published: 09th September 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

For all those Tamannaah Bhatia fans who have been waiting to see her in a full fledged role, here is a piece of good news from the pan-Indian heroine herself. “I will definitely be working as a heroine in a Kannada film very soon. I am just looking for a good subject,” she says.

The established heroine in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi who made  her Kannada debut with a  cameo appearances in bilingual film Jaguar now makes a special appearance in a song in Yash starrer KGF. Having shared  screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar for a commercial advertisement, promises that this is just the beginning in the Kannada industry.  

Tamanmaah recalls shooting for Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF, fondly. “Working with Yash and entire team was good. They were really warm and made me wonder why I haven’t done a full-fledged film in Kannada yet. That’s the plan in the near future,” says Tamannaah, who has been wanting to work with Puneeth for a long time. “I would definitely jump at a film with Puneeth, provided it is a good script,” she says on the side lines of her conversation at the event she attended on Sunday.  

Tamannaah was in the city for an inauguration of Lever Ayush’s first-ever therapy store in India during which she shared her  beauty secrets. “When I was a young girl, my mother always wanted to follow natural ways to keep my skin glowing. As I grew older, I realised her simple and Ayurvedic tips have were very useful continue to follow them. When Ayush approached me, it was one of the most organic associations because I firmly believe in  Ayurveda,” she says.  

Tamannaah’s role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series changed the audiences’ perspective of her. While she largely had a girl-next-door girl image till then, it was after Baahubali that saw a completely different side to her.  “Post the success of the film, filmmakers have been offering me action-oriented subjects, which are more performance centric. In a way, Baahubali helped me shape up as an actor. Now, I feel that I can fit into any character.”

Tamannaah’s next pan-Indian film after Baahubali is Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, which is Chiranjeevi’s 151st film produced by his son, Ram Charan Tej. To be released in Telugu, Tamil Kannada and Malyalam, Tamannaah has been mastering classical dance for the film. “I got a lot of offers for large-scale period films, but nothing excited me till Sye Ra.. came along.  Of course, to get perfect in a classical dance, it takes 13 years, and I don’t have the required time. As and when I have time, I have been practising dance,” she says.

While she is currently working in the remake of Queen, a subject close to her heart, she is looking forward to work in more female-centric films. “Especially with filmmakers writing more meaty roles for women, it’s a great time for female actors to explore different characters,” she says.   

Tamannaah has two Telugu releases in the pipeline, the first with director Kunal Kohli and the second, a commercial entertainer, F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi, where she will associate with actors Venkatesh Dagupati, Varun Tej, Rajesh Anandan. She also has a Tamil film, Kanne Kalaimaane with Udhayanidhi Stalin directed by Seenu Ramaswamy. 

“I have also signed on a Tamil film with Vishal, a project that will be directed by Sundar C,” she reveals.  As for reuniting with Prabhudeva and director AL Vijay for Devi sequel, Tamannaah says she is been in talks with the makers, and can comment about it only once the production house makes an official announcement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality