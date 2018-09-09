Home Entertainment Kannada

Radhika Pandit- Nirup Bhandari film titled Aadi LaksHmi Purana

Even though V Priya's directorial debut, starring Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari, had completed shoot, the makers were taking time to finalise a title for their film.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even though V Priya’s directorial debut, starring Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari, had completed shoot, the makers were taking time to finalise a title for their film. The team, which was looking for a name that suits the story, has now titled their film Aadi Lakshmi Purana.  The project made under Rockline productions features a fresh combination of Radhika and Nirup, who are coming together for a film for the first time.

 “Aadi Lakshmi Purana is a story about the lead pair. We’re hoping the name generates curiosity.  The film, which is a love story, is a pure entertainer. I would call it a screenplay-driven script, which is light. It comes with his own  twists and turns,” says Priya, who apart from direction has written the story and screenplay of the film.

Now in the post-production stage, Priya says that the film is coming along just the way she had visualsed it. Priya has previously assisted Maniratham and his wife Suhasini, has directed two Tamil films - Kanda Naal Mudhal and Kannamoochi Yennada.

Aadi Lakshmi Purana also features Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Joe Simon, Yashwanth Shetty, Bharath Kalyan, along with a host of theatre artistes as part of the cast. The film’s dialogues are by Prashanth Rajappa; cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman. With music scored by Anup Bhandari, Aadi Lakshmi Purana has Joni Harsha at the edit desk and art work  by late Ismail.

