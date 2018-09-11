Akshara Gowda breaks jinx, to debut in Yogaraj Bhat’s 'Panchatantra'

A Sharadhaa By

Lady luck seems to be on Tamil actor Akshara Gowda’s side finally. The actor, who has been waiting to make her Kannada debut for the last couple of years, will finally debut in Yogaraj Bhat’s Panchatantra. She initially was considered for Premadalli, the shooting of which stopped midway.

The Rangarez heroine, who has made her mark in Tamil, has completed the shoot for Panchatantra in which she shares screen space with Vihaan and Sonal Monteiro. “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. I am glad to be working in a good project,” says Akshara, who is unwilling to share details on her role in Panchatantra at this point. “All I can say is I am more of tomboy in the film, who has grown up with five boys,” she reveals.

In addition to playing the lead role, she has also assisted Bhatru’s in the film. Here’s where, she says, her course at New York Film Academy was handy. “Bhatru is open to suggestions, which I was impressed by especially since he’s a senior director He never commands but still commands respect. I am glad that my debut happened with his film,” she says, adding, “Bhatru often referred to me as ‘Gowdru’.”

The actor, who awaits the take-off of her Tamil film with Silambarasan, says it might only happen next year. Akshara is currently shuttling between Mumbai and Bengaluru, and speculations are rife that she is eyeing a Bollywood project. Even as Akshara sharing screen space with Sushant Singh in an upcoming film has been doing the rounds, Akshara prefers to stay mum. “It is better I talk about this Hindi project as and when it goes on floors. Until then, I’ll let it pass as a speculation,” she signs off.