Home Entertainment Kannada

Vishnuvardhan fans plan to give Gandhada Gudi  a skip

At the time it released in 1973, Vishnuvardhan didn’t have the kind of fan following he has today.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Gandhada Gudi

By Express News Service

As yesteryear film, Gandhada Gudi starring Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan is set to re-release in theatres this week, a whole lot of Vishnu fans have decided not to watch the film. They have expressed this on social media, said a Vishnuvardhan fan, on condition of anonymity. The fan added, “We are not against the film’s release, but we can’t see our star in a villain’s role.

At the time it released in 1973, Vishnuvardhan didn’t have the kind of fan following he has today. The film has a fight sequence between Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan, and being his fans we don’t want to see it. Secondly, this might lead to a friction between Raj and Vishnu fans at the theatres, which we want to avoid. So, fans of the star have decided against watching the film.” 

Distributed under Dheeraj Pictures, the distributor says that they are planning to release the blockbuster film of yesteryears in around 200 theatres. “It was a long-time plan to release the film around Ganesha habba. Though the film is available online, it will be a different experience to watch the film in theatres, which is upgraded with DTS sound. It’s a dedication to both the stars,” the distributor adds.  The 
film produced by MP Shankar features Kalpana in the female lead. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival