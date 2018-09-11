Yash shoots for 'My Name is Kirataka' sequel in the midst of greenery and fans

By Express News Service

Quite often, actors tend to get associated with certain kinds of roles. That’s exactly the case with Yash in My Name is Kirataka. Known to Sandalwood as Rocking Star, Yash, we hear is mighty happy to get into the role of a villager for Kirataka’s sequel.

The shooting which began last Monday, is currently going on in and around Mandya. And we’re told that Yash has even got back to speaking in the local slang.

With the actor having a huge fan base in that part of Karnataka, the makers are finding it a hard task to handle the crowd. But they are not complaining. The 30-day schedule with the lead actor, also has Shweta Nandita, participating in the shoot. Other actors on the set currently include Tara, TS Nagabharana, Chikkanna, Kuri Pratap.

Meanwhile, fans of Yash can look out for the first look of My Name is Kirataka, which will release soon after this schedule is complete. Major portions of the film, made under Jayanna Combines, will be shot in Dubai. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya.