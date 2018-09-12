Hindi satellite rights of Seetharama Kalyana sold for a whopping Rs 5.5 cr

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar’s upcoming film Seetharama Kalyana, directed by Harsha, has been creating a lot of buzz, owing to its large cast. Touted to be a family and action drama, the film has on board renowned stunt brothers Ram and Lakhsman. This has caught the attention of the film fraternity, and the latest, we’re told, is that the Hindi satellite rights of Seetharama Kalyana have been sold for awhopping ` 5.5 crore.

RK Duggal Studios, producers and distributors have now bought the theatrical and satellite rights for the Hindi version. “This explains the rise of the one-film-old actor. Apparently, it was the actor’s first film, Jaguar, which did the trick. The Hindi version of Nikhil’s debut, which released a month ago, has got millions of views. This has caught the attention of a few distributors and filmmakers, and has helped Seetharama Kalyana fetch a huge amount,” says a member from the production house.

As the shooting of the film nears completion, (only two songs and a few sequences left to be shot) the makers are working on releasing the audio soon.

Seetharama Kalyana, made under Channabika Productions, has Rachita Ram in the female lead and Sharath Kumar, Bollywood actor Madhoo, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna as part of the cast. The film’s music is by Anup Reubens and cinematography by J Swamy.