Prem’s directorial starring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep to hit big screen this Dasara

Prem’s upcoming directorial, The Villain has been creating much curiosity among fans who are eager to know the release date. The makers have finally revealed the final release date of the film. On October 18, the Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson-starrer will see a world-wide release. And the

latest development is the makers, apart from Kannada, The Villain will also see its release in Tamil and Telugu. Dubbing for the two languages is currently going on and will be ready in time.

Initially to be released during Varamahakshmi festival, the makers have now pushed the film to Dasara. An official announcement to this effect will be made by the director on Thursday.

Advance booking from October 2

Prem in order to cater every audience across Karnataka has planned to open advance booking much ahead of the release date. Accordingly ticket booking will open on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti. The film will be released in as many theatres as possible in the State, the number of which will be confirmed once the makers block the theatres.

The Villain distribution in demand

Team The Villain plan to celebrate a Green Ganesha. After a small pooja, the director plans to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, the film’s distribution rights are already in much demand. While the BKT (Bengaluru, Kolar, and Tumkur), Mysuru and Chitradurga centres are already sold out for a whopping price, a few distributors are queuing up in other centers across Karnataka.

The film, produced by CR Manohar under Tanvi Productions, also features Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, Telugu actor Srikanth and Ravi Shankar.The Villain’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.