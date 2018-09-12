Shreyas Manju turns out to be true fan of Vishuvardhan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ever since he can remember, Shreyas Manju has been a huge fan of Dr Vishnuvardhan. Luckily for him, in his debut film, Paddehuli, Shreyas plays the role of the legend’s fan and the makers having decided to dedicate a song to the legend. The song in Guru Deshpande’s directorial will be released on September 18, which happens to be Vishnuvardhan’s birthday. City Express got hold of a still from the song sequence that is currently being shot.

Son of producer, K Manju, Shreyas, has known Vishnuvardhan since childhood and considers him as one of his mentors. Most of the film’s portions are being shot in Chitradurga against a village backdrop. “Since the hero is a rock star in the film, he has a rap song that is dedicated to Sahasimha,” says Guru

Deshpande.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Karthik. “A teaser of this track will be out today, and the entire song will be released on Dr Vishnuvardhan’s birth anniversary,” the director says and adds, “The film has a number of references to Vishnuvardhan. Incidentally, Shreyas’ father K Manju is also a big fan of the superstar.”

With Nishvika Naidu playing the female lead, the film will see Ravichandran and Sudharani making a comeback together after 25 years. Paddehuli’s music is by Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematography by

KS Chandrashekar and editing is by KM Prakash.