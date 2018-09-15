Ambareesh-starrer 'Ambi Ning Vayassaytho' to hit screens on September 27

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Here’s a piece of good news to the film fraternity and audience Ambi Ning Vayassaytho has been given a U certificate by the Censor Board and is now set to release on September 27. A special film for Ambareesh, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, will mark his comeback to films in a lead role after a hiatus. This calls for celebrations among fans of the Rebel Star, who have been waiting to watch their hero in a full-fledged role.

The film made under Kichcha creations in association with Jack Manju, has music by Arjun Janya. Ambi... also features Sudeep playing the younger version of Ambareesh, and Sruthi Hariharan as young Suhasini.

While Sudeep plays the younger version of Ambareesh, Sruthi features as the younger version of Suhasini in this remake of 'Pa Paandi'. (Photo | Twitter)

Mega audio launch on Sept 16

Ahead of the film’s release on Sept 27, the audio will be launched on September 16 where top Sandalwood stars are expected to be present. “The who’s who from the film fraternity have been invited and almost all of them have confirmed their presence,” says Gurudatha Ganiga, who is making his directorial debut with this film. The film has five songs, all of which have been scored by Arjun Janya.