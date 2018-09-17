Gautham Iyer to replace Rashmika Mandanna in Vrithra

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gautham Iyer’s directorial Vrithra will see a change in its lead cast. While Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to be part of the film and even her first look in it was revealed.

The makers have now announced of replacing the heroine. Confirming the change, Gautham himself says, Rashmika, who was to play the role of an investigative officer, is finding it hard to slot dates for this film immediately. The decision to rope in a new heroine was taken after discussing it with Rashmika. “I have been planning to start the project for quite sometime now.

At the end of this month, the project will take off. Rashmika is busy with her projects in Kannada and Telugu and will not be able to accommodate the dates that we were looking at. Since I couldn’t push this any further, I decided replace her,” he explains.

The makers who are now looking for a new face is conducting auditions for the role. A news article was the trigger for Vrithra’s story, which is based on an investigative officer.