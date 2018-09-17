Home Entertainment Kannada

Gautham Iyer to replace Rashmika Mandanna in Vrithra

Gautham Iyer’s directorial Vrithra will see a change in its lead cast.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna in Vrithra poster (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Gautham Iyer’s directorial Vrithra will see a change in its lead cast. While Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to be part of the film and even  her first look in it was revealed.

The makers have now announced of replacing the heroine. Confirming the change, Gautham himself says, Rashmika, who was to play the role of an  investigative officer, is finding it hard to slot dates for this film immediately. The decision to rope in a new heroine was taken after discussing it with Rashmika. “I have been planning to start the project for quite sometime now.

At the end of this month, the project will take off. Rashmika is busy with her projects in Kannada and Telugu and will not be able to accommodate the dates that we were looking at. Since I couldn’t push this any further, I decided replace her,” he explains.

The makers who are now looking for a new face is conducting auditions for the role. A news article was the trigger for Vrithra’s story, which is based on an investigative officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  